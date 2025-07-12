‘Near miss’ can help Leafe blossom

By Thomas Barlow

YEAR TO REMEMBER: AFC Whyteleafe reached Wembley last season before winning promotion, and Dan Bennett celebrates in the Vase final, inset

PICTURE: Peter Short

AFC Whyteleafe boss Ennio Gonnella is looking to build on the ‘near miss’ of last season as they start their Step 4 adventure.

The FA Vase runners-up were promoted automatically despite finishing third place in the Combined Counties Premier South division last term.

It came after Jersey Bulls and Redhill were both docked three points for fielding ineligible players, with the title being handed to AFC Whyteleafe w...