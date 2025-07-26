Lee looks to push Moors

GOING FOR IT: Spennymoor will be counting on the goals of Glen Taylor again in the coming campaign PICTURE: Paul Loughlin

GRAEME LEE has challenged his Spennymoor Town players to build on the momentum gained by a history-making season as they head into their new National League North campaign.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Hartlepool United defender enjoyed a stunning first full season in charge at Brewery Field, guiding the Moors to their first ever FA Trophy final.

A historic visit to Wembley ended in a 3-0 defeat by National League club Aldershot Town, but there were certainly more positives than negatives for the north-east club to take from a season of progression.

By Lee’s own admission, there was some disappointment in narrowly missing out on a play-off place in Non-League’s second tier, but he believes his squad ‘isn’t a million miles away’ from going at least one better this season.

He told The NLP: “I don’t think it’s a case of bouncing back because when you achieve what we achieved, it should make you even more hungry to go and do that again.

“It should be a case of can we go and do that again? Can we achieve something in the league e this season? I was more reflective about the league position because e it was brilliant to get to Wembley and finish the season there – but I was thinking about what we missed out on in the league.

“We got 76 points and that could have been enough to get in the play-offs become a permanent members but we fell short and there were of the Moors squad. games we threw away and they However, Moors suffered could have made the difference. a major setback when Reece

“We weren’t a million miles Staunton joined League Two away and we have work to do – side Grimsby Town and the but we are working hard.” departure of the highly-rated

Lee has added to his ranks full-back has ensured boss Lee during the summer with Alfie is still short of where he hopes Doherty and Cameron Salkeld to be come day one of the new arriving from spells at Whitby season.

Town and Darlington respectivelyers away from where we want “We are probably three play- Winger Mackenzie Heaney to be with the squad and we are was brought in from league rivals South Shields and former “We’ve added players we still looking,” he explained. loan star Olly Dyson agreed to wanted to add, we lost Reece Staunton and that was a massive loss for us but we are working hard to replace him and if we can do that, we will be in a good place.”

An already challenging division has been boosted by several ambitious clubs since the end of last season as the likes of AFC Fylde and Macclesfield lie in wait this season.

With a play-off push at the top of the agenda for his side, Lee has called on his players to find a higher level of consistency during the campaign.

He said “There are always surprise sides in the division and that happens in every division.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with the whole league, the standard of the clubs, the standard of the players and there are full-time clubs – but the part-time players all look after themselves and it’s such a tough league.

“There are always two or three players in every squad you think could go full-time in the Football League if given the chance That’s what we are up against and that’s why we have to find consistency to get ourselves to where we want to be.”

LEWYS BACK AT MARTYRS

NEWLY promoted Merthyr Town have pulled off a summer coup by luring back fans’ favourite Lewys Twamley from Yeovil Town.

Twamley, 21, rejoins the Martyrs after 15 goals in 21 games at the start of last season earned him a move into the National League with the Glovers in January.

But since moving to Huish Park, Twamley has found game time limited, making only nine appearances for Mark Cooper’s men, leading to a mutual parting of ways this week.

On bringing Twamley back to Penydarren Park, Martyrs boss Paul Michael said: “For whatever reason, that move didn’t work out and I am over the moon to put Lewys back in our dressing room.”

Red Devil Max is Coasting it

AFC Fylde have benefitted from the uncertainty at Morecambe by snapping up out-of-contract defender Max Taylor.

The 25-year-old centre-half made 20 appearances for the Shrimps in League Two last campaign but was among a number of players left in limbo by the club’s takeover wrangle.

A former Manchester United youth team player, Taylor joined Rochdale on a one-year deal in 2021, making 63 appearances for the club.

A loan spell at Solihull Moors led to a permanent switch to Morecambe, where he played in League Two.

The Coasters have also signed former King’s Lynn Town goalkeeper Pat Boyes, 22.

JOHN’S BORO BOY AGAIN…

SPENCER Day says his dressing room at Farnborough just “wasn’t the same” without fans’ favourite John Oyenuga.

The 30-year-old right-back is back for a third spell at Cherrywood Road having helped the club to promotion in 2015-16 and 2021-22

“I just can’t get rid of him,” Day joked of the former Havant and Dover man. “What to say after all these years? The place wasn’t the same without him.

“We all know what he’s about and he gives great competition to both flanks and adds pace to our ranks.”

Day has also agreed a deal with Somalia international defender Ali Omar, 25, following a successful trial.

Davies is latest Dutton diamond

SALISBURY boss Brian Dutton has worked his transfer magic once again to sign vastly experienced defender Tom Davies.

The 33-year-old enjoyed spells in the EFL with Portsmouth, Coventry City, Bristol Rovers and, most recently, Tranmere Rovers, accumulating over 250 appearances in League One and League Two.

“This is another marquee signing, which is a real coup for the football club,” Dutton said.

“Tom will provide outstanding leadership qualities alongside his footballing ability.”

The Whites have also added former Aylesbury United left-sider Tom Cove, 19, following a successful trial. “He made an instant impression,” Dutton said.