Connect with us

National League North

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League North

Macclesfield were forced into an unexpected managerial change when Robbie Savage suddenly quit Moss Rose to take over at Forest Green Rovers, taking three key players with him.

NEW BOSS: John Rooney has got the top job at Macclesfield

1 MACCLESFIELD were forced into an unexpected managerial change when Robbie Savage suddenly quit Moss Rose to take over at Forest Green Rovers, taking three key players with him.
John Rooney was handed the reins for his first boss’ gig, charged with continuing Macc’s momentum following their record breaking 109-point season in NPL Premier last term.
The Silkmen have played the ‘business as usual’ narrative well but Rooney will be all too aware that National League North is a different ball game.

Adam Murray

2 2ADAM Murray came mig...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North