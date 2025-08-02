National League North
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League North
Macclesfield were forced into an unexpected managerial change when Robbie Savage suddenly quit Moss Rose to take over at Forest Green Rovers, taking three key players with him.
More in National League North
-
Lee looks to push Moors
Graeme Lee has challenged his Spennymoor Town players to build on the momentum gained by a history-making season as they head into their new National League North campaign.
-
Southport 2-1 Crewe Alexandra: Neil Danns hails Port’s Crew
Southport claimed the scalp of League Two Crewe Alexandra to the delight of new boss Neil Danns.
-
Morecambe give green light to AFC Fylde friendly with assurances first-team will feature
Morecambe FC have confirmed that this weekend’s friendly at AFC Fylde will go ahead as scheduled, with assurances that a full first-team squad will be fielded.
-
Mark Bradshaw’s Curzon Ashton undergo Spanish revolution
Mark Bradshaw believes Curzon Ashton’s pre-season tour to Spain will ultimately prove to have been invaluable in helping his side compete with the National League North big-hitters.