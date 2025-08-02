National League South
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH: National League South
Undeniably, the most eye-catching signing of the summer, all eyes will be on former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll to see how he settles in National League South with Dagenham & Redbridge.
Now let’s enjoy it!
Marc White has admitted it will take the best manager to come out on top in National League South this season – after finding last term’s promotion miss ‘unenjoyable’.
National League Cup reshuffled as Boreham Wood step in to replace Morecambe
The 2025/26 National League Cup has undergone a late shake-up following Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, with Boreham Wood now confirmed as a replacement entrant in the competition.
-
Bath City 1-3 Yeovil Town: This is the way forward for Darren Way’s Romans
Yeovil made it four away pre-season wins from four despite a spirited Bath fightback.
-
Andy Carroll: I would be happy to play for free
Andy Carroll has revealed he turned down big-money offers to sign for Dagenham & Redbridge as he outlined the reasons close to his heart that were behind his return to English football.