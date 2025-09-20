FA Cup
Fleet trip holds fone memories for Tommy
Tommy Warrilow has history with Faversham Town’s next FA Cup opponents Ebbsfleet – although he admits there may not be too many who remember him from over 30 years ago!
More in FA Cup
-
It’s Scott to be a proud day for all
Proud chairman Tony Scott knows the whole community will be throwing their weight behind Woodford Town’s FA Cup glory bid – all except his own son Ryley!
-
Caddis hits out at fans in race claim
Two Hereford FC fans have been banned with immediate effect after an allegation of racial abuse resulted in their FA Cup tie at Sporting Khalsa being abandoned.
-
Coyle’s master plan
Jamie Coyle hopes Whitstable Town’s latest FA Cup scalp shows they’re not one-hit wonders – and the power of doing your homework.
-
Viral Matty’s dialled in to Chaddy success
Matty Crothers’ phone buzzed last Saturday night, and most of Sunday too, after a video clip of his latest goal was posted on social media.