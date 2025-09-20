Connect with us

It’s Scott to be a proud day for all

Proud chairman Tony Scott knows the whole community will be throwing their weight behind Woodford Town’s FA Cup glory bid – all except his own son Ryley!

By Jon Couch

IT’S FATHER v SON: St Albans’ Ryley Scott and dad Tony

The Essex Senior League high-fliers made it through to the third qualifying round for the first time in their history on Wednesday night with a shock 1-0 replay victory over Step 3 Bury Town.
The set up the visit of Bury’s Isthmian Premier rivals St Albans City – and an emotional return to the club of the chairman’s son Ryley, who anchors the Saints’ midfield.
Ryley, 24...

