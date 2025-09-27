We will act

Billy tragedy leads to call for change

By Jon Couch

NON-LEAGUE is united in grief following the tragic death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar – with the game promising to review safety measures.

Tributes have flooded in from the world of football after the 21-year-old died following an incident during their game at Wingate & Finchley last Saturday.

Vigar suffered “significant brain injuries” after reportedly colliding with a perimeter wall in the 10th minute of the Isthmian Premier division clash which was instantly abandoned.

He was airlifted to hospital but sadly died in hospi...