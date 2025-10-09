New Non-League Goalmouth – FA Cup Action: Where could the FA Cup shocks be this weekend?

On this week’s addition of the Non-League Goalmouth, Editor at Large Matt Badcock and Executive Editor Jon Couch are joined by the Non-League Paper’s North East correspondent, Mark Carruthers, to talk through all the latest in non-league!

The FA Cup is back, as the big boys from the National League finally enter the competition ahead of the first round proper!

