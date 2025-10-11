Connect with us

FA Cup

Runcorn Linnets 0-1 Buxton: Late Luke’s a scourge of Linnets

As these two teams appeared to be resigned to a rematch, Luke Brennan delivered a decisive blow for Buxton to knock out Runcorn Linnets.

By Andy Simpson

RUNCORN LINNETS 0

BUXTON 1
Brennan 90+2

FULL CONTACT: Runcorn’s Joseph Ferguson gets to grips with Buxton’s Luke Brennan
PICTURE: Ian Charles/ Shutterpress

AS these two teams appeared to be resigned to a rematch, Luke Brennan delivered a decisive blow for Buxton to knock out Runcorn Linnets.
To those clad in the home team’s green and gold as part of a sell-out crowd, it will have felt like a punch to the gut.
The Bucks’ winger, booked earlier by referee Lewis Dawson for diving, conjured a purer trick when he led a swift break before striking low into the corner in the 9...

