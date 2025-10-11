Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Horlock: We’re the best ever of step four

Kevin Horlock reckons he has ‘the best Step 4 side ever assembled’ as ten-man Maldon & Tiptree saw off Flackwell Heath to reach the FA Cup first round proper.

By Lee Witney

MALDON & TIP 1
Sears 34

FLACKWELL H 0

CUP KINGS: Maldon celebrate Freddie Sears, second left, opening the scoring
PICTURE: Olly Martinez

Kevin Horlock reckons he has ‘the best Step 4 side ever assembled’ as ten-man Maldon & Tiptree saw off Flackwell Heath to reach the FA Cup first round proper.
Freddie Sears’ 34th-minute strike proved enough sent the Jammers through – even though they had to play over half the match with ten following Zack Littlejohn’s straight red card.
That gave Jack Shakespeare the chance to level from the penalty spot but Elliot Justham saved c...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper