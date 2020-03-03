Martin McIntosh returns to touchlines as new Grantham Town boss

Former Worksop Town, Buxton, Ilkeston Town and Frickley Athletic boss Martin McIntosh is the new manager of BetVictor Northern Premier League Grantham Town.

McIntosh, pictured managing the Bucks, was unveiled as the successor to Paul Rawden and fellow joint managers Russell Cousins and Adam Smith at the Meres on Monday afternoon.

The trio stood down last week and will take charge for the first time away at Atherton Colleries on Saturday, returning to management for the first time seinbce leaving Frickley last summer following a complete restructuring of the NPL South East Division’s Blues.

According to a statement released by the Gingerbreads, they turned to the 48-year-old former defender for his experience and previous success in the NPL’s top flight.

The statement read: “It is with great pleasure that the club can confirm the appointment of Martin McIntosh as manager of Grantham Town FC. Since the resignation of Paul Rawden and his team, the club has had numerous people show interest in the vacancy.

“As a club, we have had to consider the short-term situation, as well as considering the longer term picture, and the noard swiftly came to the conclusion that we needed a well-established manager who has experience of the Northern Premier League, as well as success at this level of football.

“After serious and detailed consideration, and following meeting with Martin, the board came to the conclusion that he would be an excellent appointment for the football club.

“Martin’s knowledge and passion for the game was second to none and straight away we knew we could achieve great things together. Martin will take charge of Saturday’s game away at Atherton Colleries.

“Martin made over 450 appearances in her career, starting in Scotland before making appearances in the Football League with Stockport County, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

“He took his first steps in coaching in 2009, being named as first team coach at Rotherham, before taking the reins at Worksop Town in October 2010.

“Subsequently, he had a six-year spell in charge at Buxton, leaving the Bucks in 2018. Since then, Martin has had spells lower down the pyramid at Ilkeston Town and Frickley Athletic.”

McIntosh told the club’s website: “I’m delighted at the opportunity and can’t wait to get started. We’ve got a lot of big games coming up and I’m really looking forward to it.

“We need to build a side that will fight for each other and pull us away from the drop zone. It’s still close down there but I’m fully focused on the challenge ahead”

“I met with the directors and I’m excited at their vision for the club. My immediate priority is the first team and then I’ll be working alongside Alex and the staff at the academy to try and give the young players an opportunity as we begin to build for next year.”

Images courtesy of @granthamtownfc/Twitter

