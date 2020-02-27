Caretakers in charge after management trio quit Grantham Town

Danny Racchi and Scott Goodwin have taken temporary charge of Grantham Town following the departure of the BetVictor Northern Premier League club’s management trio.

The caretakers took training on Thursday night after joint-boss Paul Rawden told the BetVictor Northern Premier League’s Gingerbreads he was standing down.

Appointed in February 2019 to stave off relegation, Rawden was followed out of the Meres on Thursday by fellow joint managers Russell Cousins and Adam Smith.

Pictured together, the trio achieved safety and the club paid tribute to all three in a statement confirming their departures.

Grantham Town Part Company With Managershttps://t.co/4o2pBgRE4r pic.twitter.com/g0I061LN4l — Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) February 27, 2020

Caretaker Goodwin made 24 League and Cup appearances for club in the 1998/99 season and returned on Thursday to work with senior player Racchi, Town’s 32-year-old former Huddersfield Town, Bury and Wrexham midfielder.

Weather permitting, they will take charge on Saturday with Stalybridge Celtic next up at home.

Former interim chair Sophie Cope told the club’s website: “I’m disappointed to see the guys go, I genuinely am. They’ve took a lot of flack recently which in my opinion was unjustified.

“I still stand by my decision to keep Paul and Russ as managers who at the time were our best option for staying up.

“We now have new investors who have the resources available to make changes and the two guys have paved way for that to happen.”

It’s been a busy day already for @dannyracchi22. Joining him as Joint Interim Manager is former Gingerbread @ScottGleftfoot Scott made 24 League and Cup appearances for #thegingerbreads in the 1998/99 season. He scored his only goal for the club at Atherstone United pic.twitter.com/q54gJu1CRT — Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) February 27, 2020

She added: “It goes without saying that we wish Paul, Russ and Adam all the best in their future endeavours.”

Images courtesy of @granthamtownfc/Twitter

