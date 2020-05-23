Daventry Town fans will be fundraising hard, watching drive-in movies!

Southern League Daventry Town are taking coronavirus fundraising to another level by turning their home into a drive-in cinema!

Instead of cycling or running to raise funds on Crowdfunder platforms like fans of many Non-:League clubs, members of the Purple Army will be relaxing watching classic movies at Communications Park this summer when the ground is converted into a drive-thru cinema.

Officials at the Northamptonshire-based Southern League Division One Central club are working with ‘Drive In Films’ to stage the unique experience and show new and classic movies each weekend, as well as other special events at Browns Lane.

Using a 9m x 7m screen on their pitch, people will watch films from their cars, with sound coming through their radio.

A statement from the Purple Army read: “The aim is to support our local club ’The Purple Army’ to keep it going whilst no normal revenue is incoming and many of the bills don’t stop.

“These drive-in events will help raise much needed funds to support over 200 local children’s football activity and the many adult sides – enabling the club to maintain great facilities ready for when we can use them again in the future.”

Ian Marriott, who runs Drive In Films, told BBC Radio Northampton: “We’re repurposing their ground to allow for this to happen,” Ian Marriott, who runs Drive In Films, told BBC Radio Northampton.

“We’re working very hard with the groundsman – it’s been a challenge to persuade them but it’s in the middle of summer. It makes good use of their facilities and their bills aren’t stopping.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & dtfc.co.uk

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Daventry Town, Daventry Town FC, Southern League