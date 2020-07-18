Tommy Wright ends second spell at Corby Town before it’s even begun

Tommy Wright has called time on his second spell as Corby Town boss before getting the chance to lead them to promotion again.

The former Nuneaton Borough, Darlington and Stratford Town manager, pictured, resigned on Saturday after returning to Steel Park for his second spell as manager in May.

The Steelmen wished him well in a statement on Saturday after he cited work and family commitments for his decision to forgo a two year deal with an option for a third before the new Southern League Division One Central season kicks off.

Appointed for the first time in September 2013 as joint-manager alongside Andrew Wilson, Wright took sole charge later that season before masterminding promotion to National League North in 2014/15 as Southern League Premier Division champions.

BREAKING NEWS: Tommy Wright has resigned as manager of Corby Town Football Club due to work and family commitments. Everyone at the club would like to wish Tommy all the best for the future! — Corby Town FC (@corbytownfc) July 18, 2020

Wright left the Steelmen 12 games into the following season before their relegation back to Step 3 at the end of the campaign. Since then he has managed at Nuneaton Borough, Darlington and Stratford Town.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown and the results of our ‘return to football’ survey in partnership with the Football Supporters Association!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper