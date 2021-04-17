Yeovil Town 1-0 Boreham Wood: Emotional Glovers win was for Collins

By Sheridan Robins

YEOVIL TOWN 1

Knowles 28

BOREHAM WOOD 0

GLOVE-LY JUBBLY! Tom Knowles roars with delight after scoring Yeovil’s winner

PICTURE: Pinnacle

IN an emotional return to Huish Park, Yeovil Town secured all three points and a clean sheet in the first match since the death of club captain Lee Collins.

Manager Darren Sarll praised his players’ courage to not only to take to the field but to produce a performance the centre-back would have been proud of, describing his brave Glovers as “incredible” with Tom Knowles’ solitary first-half strike securing a fitting three points.

“...