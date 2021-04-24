Maidenhead United goal hero Danilo Orsi sparkes a ball war after big win!

By Jon Couch

IN IT TOGETHER: Hat-trick hero Danilo Orsi, left, says there there is a collective hunger for goals in the Maidenhead United dresssing room

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

DANILO ORSI joked he didn’t want to share the match ball with teammate Dan Sparkes after Maidenhead United went goal crazy at Wealdstone.

Orsi smashed a superb seven-minute hat-trick – his first in senior football – while Sparkes added two in four minutes late on as the rampant Magpies put six past the stunned Stones with no reply at Grosvenor Vale.

And Orsi, who now has 14 league goals to his name this season, ...