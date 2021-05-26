National League chairman Brian Barwick and board escape vote of no confidence motion

A vote of no confidence resolution in the National League chairman Brian Barwick and his board has failed following an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The EGM was held this morning after Maidstone United and Dorking Wanderers, with the support of 12 other clubs, lost faith in the league’s leadership over a range of issues since the Covid pandemic began.

All 66 member clubs were able to vote with every National League club holding one vote each and National League North and South holding a combined eight.

The voting results were:

Votes for the resolution: 7

Votes against the resolution: 22

Abstained: 2

The National League said: “Whilst the result is convincing, The National League Board acknowledges the importance of working collectively with Member Clubs to navigate effectively out of the pandemic.

“We look forward to the conclusion of 2020/21 season and working with Member Clubs as we prepare for a successful 2021/22 campaign.”