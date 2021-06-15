Thirteen released by Chesterfield as Rowe plans for the new season

James Rowe has kicked off his planning for his first full season as Chesterfield manager by announcing 13 players are to leave the National League club.

The Spireites saw their dreams of returning to the Football League ended by a play-off elimintor defeat at Notts County last weekend – and Rowe has wasted little time in moving on from that disappointment.

Experienced striker Scott Boden, former England C goalkeeper James Montgomery and captain Will Evans lead the list of players that will depart the club when their contracts come to an end later this month.

Also leaving the club are Luke Coddington, David Buchanan, Josef Yarney, Jonathan Smith, Milan Butterfield, Luke Rawson, Dylan Wharton and Regan Hutchinson.

The list is completed by young duo Jack McKay and Jamie Sharman, who were both set for loan spells at National League North club Blyth Spartans last season but did not feature for the Northumberland outfit after the campaign was curtailed.

Strikers Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson will remain with the club and centre-back Fraser Kerr has agreed a new deal.