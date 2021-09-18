Wrexham 1-0 Dagenham & Redbridge: Parkinson hails togetherness as Dragons see off the Daggers

By Colin Henrys

WREXHAM 1

Mullin 8

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE 0

GOLDEN BOY: Paul Mullin wheels away after scoring the only goal,

PICTURE: Gemma Thomas

WREXHAM boss Phil Parkinson said it was all about the group effort, as the Red Dragons bounced back from midweek defeat to topple league leaders Dagenham & Redbridge.

Paul Mullin fired in the only goal of the game inside eight minutes with a fine curling effort.

Dagenham fought back in the second-half but, for the second week in a row – again roared on by a crowd of more than 8,000 – goalkeeper Rob Lainton was equal to everything...