FC Halifax Town 3-0 Stockport County: Rusk wants more fight from County

By Kelly Gilchrist

FC HALIFAX TN 3

Warburton 40, Bradbury 78, Waters 90+3

STOCKPORT CO 0

POINTING THE WAY: Tom Bradbury celebrates his goal for FC Halifax Town

PICTURE: Darren Murphy

STOCKPORT COUNTY boss Simon Rusk admits the Hatters showed a lack of fight late on as FC Halifax continued their promising start to the season.

A first half Matty Warburton strike and second-half goals from Tom Bradbury and Billy Waters were the difference between the sides, in a solid performance from the Shaymen.

It sees Pete Wild’s side sixth in the table after seven games. Wild said: “I was really pl...