Dagenham and Redbridge 5-1 Solihull Moors: McMahon hails 5-star Daggers

By Danny Rust

DAG & RED 5

McCallum 36, 90+1 (pen), Walker 39, Wilson 76, Vilhete 79

SOLIHULL MOORS 1

Ball 25

THAT’S A WRAP: Paul McCallum completes the Dagenham scoring from the spot

PICTURE: Arfa

DARYL McMahon heaped praise on his Dagenham & Redbridge heroes as they returned to winning ways in emphatic style against Solihull Moors.

Seven days after suffering their first defeat of the campaign at Wrexham, the Daggers went behind to a James Ball header.

But a Paul McCallum brace, along with goals from Josh Walker, Scott Wilson and Mauro Vilhete, ensured the hosts secured all t...