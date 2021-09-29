The NL Full Time Podcast

It may still be early days in the Vanarama National League, but five clubs across the three divisions have made managerial changes this week.

It’s clearly not too soon for some clubs to feel a change is needed!

Our team of Luke, Rob, Chris and Dickie discussed the changes at Aldershot Town, Barnet, Hemel Hempstead Town, Welling United and Gloucester City.

As ever, the on-field action is our true focus; the weekend’s big fixture was Stockport County vs Wexham and Chris was at Edgeley Park, speaking to County boss Simon Rusk after their 2-1 comeback victory.

Rob spoke to Boreham Wood match-winner Josh Rees after he scored to sink Yeovil Town and stay in touch at the top of the table.

Dickie reviews Saturday’s action in the National League North, with Rob on duty to review the National League South.

Download or listen to the podcast here:

All previous episodes of the podcast are available.

Don’t forget you can also subscribe to us on iTunes or Spotify, and you can also follow and interact with us on social media: @NLFullTime on Twitter.