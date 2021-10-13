Listen to the latest NL Full Time podcast

The regular team of Luke, Rob and Chris were joined this week by none other than BT Sport’s Jeff Brazier, fresh from taking on the new challenge of fronting the channel’s coverage of Bromley vs the previous day.

Jeff was full of praise for Marcus Sablier, whose first senior goal for Bromley was like the cat amongst the proverbial pigeons, or Gulls, in this case.

It’s ‘Brown and out’ at Southend United, as manager Phil departed Roots Hall after a heavy home defeat by Chesterfield; Jeff and the NL Full Time team discuss who might succeed him, as well as what’s gone wrong at the Shrimpers.

There were plenty of discussion points emerging from the other Vanarama National League fixtures, and that was no different in the North and South.

Former Hungerford Town boss Ian Herring dialled in to talk through the happenings in the South with Luke, and regular team member Dickie was also on hand to talk about results in the North, including the departure of AFC Telford United manager Gavin Cowan.

