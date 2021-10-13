Chesterfield reject Southend approach for boss Rowe

Chesterfield have knocked back Southend United’s formal approach to speak to their manager James Rowe.

The Shrimpers are on the hunt for a replacement for Phil Brown, who was sacked on Saturday following a heavy loss to Rowe’s Spireites.

Southend supporters also invaded the pitch during the 4-0 defeat – that left the club hovering above the National League relegation zone – to protest against chairman Ron Martin.

But their bid to speak to Rowe has been rejected with Chesterfield chief executive John Croot confirming they have turned down a formal approach from.

Rowe has revitalised the Spireites after joining from Gloucester City last season as he turned them from strugglers into a play-off finish. They are currently fourth in the National League table.

Croot said: “James is fully committed to the job he took on here just short of a year ago.

“Both parties set out a clear plan when James was appointed and that has not changed.

“We enjoy a good working relationship and James shares our vision for the future of the club.”

Other candidates linked with the vacancy include former Barnet manager Darren Currie.