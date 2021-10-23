Dagenham and Redbridge 3-0 Southend United: Daggers give Kev a dose of reality

By Danny Rust
DAGENHAM & RED 3
Sagaf 52, Ling 56, 58
SOUTHEND UNITED 0
PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM! Sam Ling scores Dagenham’s second goal after Mo Sagaf, inset, put them in front
PICTURE: Arfa
A CHANGE of management failed to result in a change of fortunes for Southend United as three goals in the space of six second half minutes saw them suffer a heavy defeat to rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Shrimpers went into the derby fresh from appointing club legend Kevin Maher as Phil Brown’s successor.
But a Sam Ling brace, which followed Mo Sagaf ’s opener, left Maher’s side defeated alt...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login