Notts County 2-1 Stockport County: Magpies in a Win-Vin situation

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 2

Wootton 54, Vincent 68

STOCKPORT CO 1

Whitfield 90+4 (pen)

NOTTS COUNTY turned on the style in front of a big match atmosphere to ‘set down a marker’ for delighted head coach Ian Burchnall.

Kyle Wootton and star man Frank Vincent netted the goals the Magpies thoroughly deserved with Ben Whitfield’s last-gasp penalty kick putting gloss on the scoreline for disappointing Stockport.

The Hatters’ incredible away support – more than 1,600 made the journey to Nottingham – contributed to a crackling atmosphere.

Much of Notts’ play was higher class as they seem t...