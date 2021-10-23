Chesterfield 2-1 Boreham Wood: Kabby chops down the Wood

By Kurt Bigg

CHESTERFIELD 2

Rowe 20 (pen), Tshimanga 43

BOREHAM WOOD 1

Evans 67

COOLLY DOES IT: There were no over-exuberant celebrations for Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga when scoring against his old club

PICTURE: Tina Jenner

KABONGO Tshimanga came out on top against his former teammates as Chesterfield moved up to second in the National League with victory over Boreham Wood.

The Spireites went into the break with a twogoal lead after strikes from Danny Rowe and Tshimanga.

Will Evans scored on his return to North Derbyshire but was also sent off in added time as the away side sli...