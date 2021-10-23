Aldershot Town 2-3 Bromley: Ravens peg back Shots

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT TN 2

Ndjoli 4, Kinsella 25

BROMLEY 3

Alexander 9, Walker 33 (og), Cheek 65 (pen)

THIS entirely predictable result – Bromley’s seventh consecutive win and an eighth home defeat in a row for Aldershot Town – does not tell the story of an enthralling 90 minutes.

Mark Molesley’s resurgent Shots dominated possession only for them to twice throw away first-half leads which allowed the Ravens to maintain their position as the division’s form side.

“That’s some result. It was always going to be a tough game but we’ve dug ourselves out of it,” admitted manager Andy Woodm...