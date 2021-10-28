The NL Full Time Podcast

With so much Vanarama National League action to round up, our regular team drafted in reinforcements for this week’s podcast.

Becky Ives from BT Sport joined Luke, Rob, Chris and Dickie to review the matches across all three divisions, FA Cup midweek replays and more besides.

Rob was at Aldershot Town vs Bromley, and spoke after the game with Bromley gaffer Andy Woodman – can the Ravens fly under the radar to fulfil Luke’s pre-season prediction?

Shots captain Lewis Kinsella also spoke to Rob after breaking his scoring duck for the club, after 112 games!

Becky was at the Maidenhead United vs Woking game, and she and the team contrast the Alans in charge at each club, Devonshire and Dowson.

The team share views on Stockport County’s latest transfer coup, the signing of Antoni Sarcevic, and it’d be shellfish of them to not talk about the Shrimpers; the ‘Under New Management’ sign is up at Roots Hall, so how might Kevin Maher, Mark Bentley and Darren Currie fare at Southend United?

Rob and Luke review the Vanarama National League South, and Dickie and Luke review the North, where leaders Fylde lost their unbeaten run and Curzon Ashton lost their manager, amidst rumours of the AFC Telford United managerial vacancy. Those rumours also involved Kettering Town gaffer Paul Cox, so what’s the situation? Dickie does his best to explain!

Download or listen to the podcast here:

NL Full Time / And It’s Ives

All previous episodes of the podcast are available.

Don’t forget you can also subscribe to us on iTunes or Spotify, and you can also follow and interact with us on social media: @NLFullTime on Twitter.