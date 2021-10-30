Grimsby Town 0-1 Notts County: Magpies swoop to stun Mariners

By David Elliott

GRIMSBY TOWN 0

NOTTS COUNTY 1

Rodrigues 90

RU BEAUTY! Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues celebrates his last-minute winner

PICTURE: Dan Westwell

NOTTS COUNTY launched a smash-and-grab raid as Ruben Rodrigues’s last-minute winner saw them become the first team this season to take the points away from Blundell Park.

Boss Ian Burchnall said: “We had to be extremely resilient and show a different side of us today that we haven’t shown necessarily in every game – maybe we have not needed to in some moments as well .

“But certainly it was very resilient and a fantastic defensi...