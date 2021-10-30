Dagenham and Redbridge 2-2 Chesterfield: Spirerites fight back in a flash

By Danny Rust
DAG & RED 2
Balanta 13, Saunders 23
CHESTERFIELD 2
Grimes 50, Tshimanga 52
HERE WE GO: Jamie Grimes got the Chesterfield comeback started
PICTURE: Arfa
OPENER: Angelo Balanta celebrates his goal
JAMES ROWE praised Chesterfield’s spirit as they came from two goals behind to secure a share of the spoils against Dagenham & Redbridge.
First half goals from Angelo Balanta and George Saunders had got the Daggers off to a flying start, but Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga salvaged a point by scoring twice in as many minutes at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
