Dagenham and Redbridge 2-2 Chesterfield: Spirerites fight back in a flash

By Danny Rust

DAG & RED 2

Balanta 13, Saunders 23

CHESTERFIELD 2

Grimes 50, Tshimanga 52

HERE WE GO: Jamie Grimes got the Chesterfield comeback started

PICTURE: Arfa

OPENER: Angelo Balanta celebrates his goal

JAMES ROWE praised Chesterfield’s spirit as they came from two goals behind to secure a share of the spoils against Dagenham & Redbridge.

First half goals from Angelo Balanta and George Saunders had got the Daggers off to a flying start, but Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga salvaged a point by scoring twice in as many minutes at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

