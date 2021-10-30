Bromley 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Ravems extend run to nine

By Matt Hall
BROMLEY 0
FC HALIFAX TN 0
FULL STRETCH: FC Halifax stopper Sam Johnson tips a shot over the bar
PICTURE: Ed Boyden
BROMLEY made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions, as they played out a stalemate with fellow play-off chasers FC Halifax.
The Ravens came into the match after recovering from a Kyle Cameron stunner at Notts County on Tuesday to take a point, thanks to a late Michael Cheek goal.
This time Cheek couldn’t quite find the net, seeing a late penalty hit the post. And boss Andy Woodman felt they would have deserved it.
He said: “I’m a little disappointed we ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login