Bromley 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Ravems extend run to nine

By Matt Hall

BROMLEY 0

FC HALIFAX TN 0

FULL STRETCH: FC Halifax stopper Sam Johnson tips a shot over the bar

PICTURE: Ed Boyden

BROMLEY made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions, as they played out a stalemate with fellow play-off chasers FC Halifax.

The Ravens came into the match after recovering from a Kyle Cameron stunner at Notts County on Tuesday to take a point, thanks to a late Michael Cheek goal.

This time Cheek couldn’t quite find the net, seeing a late penalty hit the post. And boss Andy Woodman felt they would have deserved it.

He said: “I’m a little disappointed we ...