Boreham Wood 1-0 Southend United: Luke who is boring now!

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM WD 1

Marsh 83

SOUTHEND UTD 0

HAPPY DAYS: Ty Marsh, right, is mobbed after his Boreham Wood winner

PICTURE: Elliot Jacobs

A LATE Tyrone Marsh goal against ten men Southend United fired Boreham Wood to the top of the National League – and boss Luke Garrard doesn’t mind if you call them boring!

It was a third 1-0 win in four games for Garrard’s side in all competitions with Wood boasting one of the stingiest defences around.

They kept Southend United at bay, who saw Abu Ogogo sent off for two bookings, as well as boss Kevin Maher as frustrations got the better of ...