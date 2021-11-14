Altrincham 1-1 Boreham Wood: Hancock hit saves Robins

By Andy Marshall
ALTRINCHAM 1
Hancock 78
BOREHAM WD 1
Fyfield 57
JUMP TO IT: Josh Hancock celebrates his cracking leveller for Altrincham
PICTURE: Michael Ripley
HIGH-FLYING Boreham Wood battled to a one-all draw against a rejuvenated Altrincham side as they continue their unexpected promotion push.
Jamal Fyfield’s individual effort was cancelled out late on by a screamer from Josh Hancock for the hosts.
Luke Garrard’s leaders looked out-of-sorts against an Alty side who’d lost three in a row in the league, and were fortunate to come away with point in the end.
“I’ve been in this gam...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login