Altrincham, Boreham Wood, National League

Altrincham 1-1 Boreham Wood: Hancock hit saves Robins

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 1
Hancock 78

BOREHAM WD 1
Fyfield 57

JUMP TO IT: Josh Hancock celebrates his cracking leveller for Altrincham
PICTURE: Michael Ripley

HIGH-FLYING Boreham Wood battled to a one-all draw against a rejuvenated Altrincham side as they continue their unexpected promotion push.
Jamal Fyfield’s individual effort was cancelled out late on by a screamer from Josh Hancock for the hosts.
Luke Garrard’s leaders looked out-of-sorts against an Alty side who’d lost three in a row in the league, and were fortunate to come away with point in the end.
"I've been in this gam...

