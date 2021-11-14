Altrincham 1-1 Boreham Wood: Hancock hit saves Robins

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 1

Hancock 78

BOREHAM WD 1

Fyfield 57

JUMP TO IT: Josh Hancock celebrates his cracking leveller for Altrincham

PICTURE: Michael Ripley

HIGH-FLYING Boreham Wood battled to a one-all draw against a rejuvenated Altrincham side as they continue their unexpected promotion push.

Jamal Fyfield’s individual effort was cancelled out late on by a screamer from Josh Hancock for the hosts.

Luke Garrard’s leaders looked out-of-sorts against an Alty side who’d lost three in a row in the league, and were fortunate to come away with point in the end.

“I’ve been in this gam...