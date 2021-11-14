Stockport County 1-1 Bromley: Own goal denies Challinor his first victory

Quigley goal not enough for hosts

By Chris Pratt

STOCKPORT COUNTY 1

Quigley 50

BROMLEY 1

Hogan (og) 89

LIFELINE: The Bromley players can’t hide their delight after Liam Hogan’s own goal earned them a point

PICTURE: Mike Petch

LIAM HOGAN’S own goal at the death denied Stockport County all three points in a highly entertaining game between two ambitious sides in the north west.

It was Dave Challinor’s first home game in charge of the Hatters, who he revealed he wants to play with high intensity. He felt they did that but didn’t close the game out.

“We should have won the game today,” h...