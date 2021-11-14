Chesterfield 4-0 Weymouth: Treble tops Tshimanga too hot for Terras

By Kurt Bigg

CHESTERFIELD 4

Tshimanga 22 (pen), 45+2, 58, Khan 73

WEYMOUTH 0

CHESTERFIELD returned to the top of the National League after Kabongo Tshimanga’s hat-trick and a goal from Saidou Kahn condemned Weymouth to defeat at the Technique Stadium.

Tshimanga fired the hosts into a 2-0 lead by the break. The striker secured his third in the second half before Khan rounded off the dominant performance with a goal of his own.

Chesterfield manager James Rowe said: “We were accomplished and professional. Many times, when a team goes down to ten men, it can be a sticky afternoon.

“I really...