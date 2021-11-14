Maidenhead United 1-4 Dagenham & Redbridge: It’s three and easy for Daggers ace Angelo

By Joshua Browne

MAIDENHEAD U 1

Kelly 58

DAGENHAM &R 4

Balanta 28, 39, 66, Akanbi 72

ANGELO Balanta smashed a hat-trick as Dagenham & Redbridge ensured Maidenhead United suffered a miserable day ay York Road.

Captain Balanta was the bane of the Magpies’ existence, netting a treble, before Ibrahim Akanbi got in on the act to seal victory which lifted the Daggers into seventh place.

Josh Kelly snatched the home side’s solitary goal but that did not stop them slipping into 19th with a minus eight goal difference, having not kept a clean sheet since the start of October.

Captain Ala...