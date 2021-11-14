Notts County 2-0 Solihull Moors: Magpies flourish in front of record crowd

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 2

Wootton 55, Mitchell 83

SOLIHULL MOORS 0

NUMBER ONE: Kyle Wootton salutes the record crowd after scoring for Notts County

PICTURE: John Sumpter

NOTTS COUNTY turned on the style to ruin former manager Neal Ardley’s return on a record-breaking, emotional and sometimes fractious afternoon at Meadow Lane.

An astonishing attendance of 12,843 – the highest ever National League crowd – was a sign of the Magpies’ potential and a tribute to a slick marketing campaign.

But, if the outcome was still in doubt until substitute Kairo Mitchell netted seven minutes fr...