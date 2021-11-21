Boreham Wood 4-0 Maidenhead United: It all bodes so well as great Scott wows Wood

By Brett Lewis

BOREHAM W 4

MAIDENHEAD U 0

Boden 19, 46, Rees 24, Mendy Mendy 80

SECOND-PLACED Boreham Wood turned on the style to rack up an emphatic win over Alan Devonshire’s Maidenhead United and keep the pressure on leaders Chesterfield.

A brace from Scott Boden before further goals from Jacob Mendy Mendy and Josh Rees sealed Wood’s sixth win in eight home matches.

“It was an unbelievable result for us, said delighted Wood boss Luke Garrard.

“We were very productive.

It’s not pretty but efficient and I’m happy with that.

“It was our 12th clean sheet in 18 games this season. It’s a s...