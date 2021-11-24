Listen to the latest NL Full Time podcast!

We went right to the top on this week’s NL Full Time podcast, we demanded to speak to the men in charge, and we got them!

Hmm, OK, so maybe demand is not entirely accurate, but we did get the views of three men who know what it’s like to be the man at the top.

Our main guest was former Bromley manager Neil Smith; ‘Smudge’ helped Rob and Dickie to review the action in the Vanarama National League, sharing his thoughts on Chesterfield marksman Kabongo Tshimanga and the man who replaced him at Boreham Wood, Scott Boden.

Bromley are a team Smudge knows inside out, and he gives his view on their current terrific run. There were also words of support for Andy Hessenthaler at Dover Athletic, who Smudge believes won’t be giving up the fight any time soon, despite their perilous position.

The question of whether there should be 3 up, 3 down promotion and relegation between the National League and EFL has surfaced again recently; Smudge gave his view, but to get an idea of the state of play, we went straight to the top.

Our host Luke Edwards spoke with the General Manager of the Vanarama National League, Mark Ives, about the alignment with the EFL, as well as the recently announced additional funding from the Premier League and changes to the board at the National League too.

Luke was also at Moss Lane in midweek to witness Gateshead progress in a thrilling Emirates FA Cup tie; afterwards, he spoke to a delighted Heed gaffer (or is that ‘Heed honcho’?) Mike Williamson.

That interview forms part of our roundup of events in the National League North, where there’s been another managerial change in the last week with Blyth Spartans and Michael Nelson parting company. Dickie and Luke also discuss the appointment of Paul Carden to the AFC Telford United hot-seat.

Last but by no means least, Luke and Dickie review the results in the National League South where Ebbsfleet United recorded a huge win to close the gap on leaders Dartford; are the Fleet outsiders for the title?

