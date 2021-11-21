Barnet 2-1 Torquay United: Ephron’s spot on Bees get their buzz back

By David Bloomfield

BARNET 2

Marriott 41, Mason-Clark 64

TORQUAY UTD 1

Little 59

A SECOND-HALF penalty calmly placed in the bottom right corner by the impressive Ephron Mason-Clark gave Barnet a deserved victory over a Torquay side that only rallied once they had gone behind.

Adam Marriott’s slick header at the near post from a corner just before half time gave the Bees a lead only for a stupendous free-kick from Armani Little to level the scores early in the second half.

But just six minutes later Mason-Clark’s spot-kick put the home side in front once more.

Torquay boss Gary Johnson a...