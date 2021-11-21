Wrexham 0-0 Wealdstone: Steely Stones deny Dragons

By Colin Henrys

WREXHAM 0

WEALDSTONE 0

NO WAY THROUGH: Wrexham’s Paul Mullin attempts to break through the stubborn Wealdstone defence

PICTURE: Gemma Thomas

FRUSTRATION was the word of the day for Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson as the Red Dragons’ goalscoring form ended with a stalemate at home to Wealdstone.

The hosts had several opportunities at the Racecourse Ground but Wealdstone goalkeeper George Wickens denied them with some key saves in each half.

And Parkinson admitted Wrexham were guilty of trying to force the game as the Stones defence stood firm.

“It’s a frustrating afternoon...