Weymouth 1-4 Altrincham: Colclough and Kosylo punch the poor Terras

By Alfie Lumb
WEYMOUTH 1
Olomowewe 62
ALTRINCHAM 4
Colclough 34, 60, Kosylo 57, 89
TWO goals apiece from Matty Kosylo and Ryan Colclough saw Altrincham breeze past ten-man Weymouth at the Bob Lucas Stadium on Saturday.
A straight red card for Tom Bearwish for bringing down Kosylo midway through the first half proved the turning point as Alty ran riot to claim a first win in over a month.
“I’m really pleased with the performance, we were looking for a reaction and got it,” said a jubilant Phil Parkinson.
“I felt that even with 11 v 11 we looked like the stronger team, so we got just rewa...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login