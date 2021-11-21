Weymouth 1-4 Altrincham: Colclough and Kosylo punch the poor Terras

By Alfie Lumb

WEYMOUTH 1

Olomowewe 62

ALTRINCHAM 4

Colclough 34, 60, Kosylo 57, 89

TWO goals apiece from Matty Kosylo and Ryan Colclough saw Altrincham breeze past ten-man Weymouth at the Bob Lucas Stadium on Saturday.

A straight red card for Tom Bearwish for bringing down Kosylo midway through the first half proved the turning point as Alty ran riot to claim a first win in over a month.

“I’m really pleased with the performance, we were looking for a reaction and got it,” said a jubilant Phil Parkinson.

“I felt that even with 11 v 11 we looked like the stronger team, so we got just rewa...