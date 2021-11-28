Notts County 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge: Drama as Kyle turns on the style

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 2

Vincent 35, Wootton 74

DAGENHAM & RED 1

Balanta 42

KYLE WOOTTON nodded Notts County into a two-week break with an important victory as the Magpies and the Daggers defied awful weather to produce a thriller at Meadow Lane.

A match laced with slick passing was decided when the Notts striker glanced home a superb Cal Roberts cross in the 74th minute.

But Daryl McMahon’s men belied their recent poor run by stretching Notts to the limit with goalkeeper Sam Slocombe forced into the last of several excellent saves in added time from substitute George Saunder...