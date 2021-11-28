FC Halifax Town, National League, Torquay United

Torquay United 2-3 FC Halifax Town: Wild’s boys hold on as Gulls make fight for it

By Steve Harris

TORQUAY UNITED 2
Lolos 88, Little 90

FC HALIFAX TOWN 3
Slew 30, 46, Waters 50

BILLY’S BOOTS: Halifax’s Billy Waters takes the plaudits after making it 3-0
PIC: Pinnacle

DESPITE racing into a three-goal lead, FC Halifax Town were forced to hold on at the end after Torquay United struck twice late on.
A brace from Jordan Slew and a third from former Gulls’ striker Billy Waters gave the Shaymen a seemingly unassailable lead, but late goals from Klaidi Lolos and Armani Little helped to set up a frantic finish.
