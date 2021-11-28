King’s Lynn Town 0-1 Aldershot Town: Alfie’s late strike piles pressure on Linnets

By Greg Plummer

KING’S LYNN TOWN 0

ALDERSHOT TOWN 1

Whittingham 80

HOT SHOTS: Aldershot Town grab their later winner through Alfie Wittingham

PIC: Ian Burt

KING’S Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse says the Linnets must take time out to reflect after defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Aldershot Town saw their survival hopes suffer a catastrophic blow.

A late Alfie Whittingham header handed the Shots a third successive win, while Lynn suffered their eighth consecutive league loss to leave Culverhouse’s job hanging in the balance.

“You’ve got to look at yourself, try to weigh thing...