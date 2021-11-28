Yeovil Town 1-1 Dover Athletic: Dover are denied but still make their point

By Sheridan Robins

YEOVIL TOWN 1

Yussuf 79

DOVER ATH 1

Bramble 2

BOTTOM club Dover Athletic were made to wait longer for a first victory of the season despite giving in-form Yeovil Town a scare at Huish Park.

Adi Yussuf equalised for the Glovers 13 minutes from time, cancelling out TJ Bramble’s second-minute opener for Andy Hessenthaler’s men.

The conditions were tough to play in, but it only took Dover a little over 90 seconds to open the scoring. Bramble found some space in the 18-yard box and tried his luck – and Grant Smith tried to get a hand to it before it trickled into the back ...