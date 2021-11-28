Yeovil Town 1-1 Dover Athletic: Dover are denied but still make their point

By Sheridan Robins
YEOVIL TOWN 1
Yussuf 79
DOVER ATH 1
Bramble 2
BOTTOM club Dover Athletic were made to wait longer for a first victory of the season despite giving in-form Yeovil Town a scare at Huish Park.
Adi Yussuf equalised for the Glovers 13 minutes from time, cancelling out TJ Bramble’s second-minute opener for Andy Hessenthaler’s men.
The conditions were tough to play in, but it only took Dover a little over 90 seconds to open the scoring. Bramble found some space in the 18-yard box and tried his luck – and Grant Smith tried to get a hand to it before it trickled into the back ...
