Barnet cruise past York to stretch lead at National League summit

BARNET moved seven points clear in the National League title race – but boss Dean Brennan admitted he hadn’t enjoyed the build-up to their top two clash with York as they tried to solve a goalie crisis.

Goals from Ade Oluwo, Lee Ndlovu and Anthony Hartigan put Brennan’s side in full control as they overwhelmed the Minstermen, who were backed by more than 1,100 fans.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott pulled one back for the visitors late on but, in truth, Adam Hinshelwood’s side were second best from the off.

It sees Barnet extend their lead at the summit to seven points with Forest Green Rovers held 0-0 at Ebbsfleet. York hold two games in hand, while Rovers have one.

Barnet’s build-up was hit by injury to on loan keeper Owen Evans picked up in Saturday’s win over Solihull Moors.

It meant a frantic search for a replacement, with Shrewsbury Town’s Toby Savin drafted in just hours before kick-off, while Mark Shelton also failed a late fitness test.

“First and foremost the three points are the most pivotal thing for us,” Barnet boss Brennan said. “I have to be honest, the last three days have been not enjoyable and it takes a little bit off it. I enjoyed the game because I knew the players would give their all.

“But what I’ve had to do the last three days with my agent is madness in the position we’re in. But it is what it is. I will continue to be professional and do my job.

“I know our players gave their all. We changed systems, we made them defend, we got after them, we tackled their backline and we should have been three or four up at half-time. I asked the players, could they go out second half and make that happen and they did.

“The bit (the goal) at the end is a bit sour but I’m putting technical players on when I need runners. All my runners are injured. Collinge, runner, Shelton, runner, Bailey Hobson still not in the building.

“So I’ve got all these problems. I am putting Billy Clifford on, who is a technician. We had to take Lee (Ndlovu) off because his legs are gone. Minute Lee comes off, the kick goes up and it doesn’t stick. I had to play a winger in centre midfield. Imagine that in a title race! It’s brilliant isn’t it?

“But I am delighted for our supporters. My feet are firmly on the ground and we move onto the next game.”

Pic: Mike Capps