LONGWELL’S COASTERS ROCK UNDER PAR ROBINS

By Andy Marshall
ALTRINCHAM 1
Banks 16
AFC FYLDE 2
Massey 7, Haughton 26
MANAGERLESS AFC Fylde shocked play-off chasing Altrincham with a battling away victory that took them to within a point of safety in the National League.
Gavin Massey and leading scorer Nick Haughton scored either side of a Lewis Banks strike to end Alty’s ten-match unbeaten run and inflict their first loss at home since August. Following the departure of Kevin Phillips in midweek, David Longwell stepped up as caretaker Fylde boss and beamed: “It’s so pleasing – for myself, the ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login