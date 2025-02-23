LONGWELL’S COASTERS ROCK UNDER PAR ROBINS

By Andy Marshall

ALTRINCHAM 1

Banks 16

AFC FYLDE 2

Massey 7, Haughton 26

MANAGERLESS AFC Fylde shocked play-off chasing Altrincham with a battling away victory that took them to within a point of safety in the National League.

Gavin Massey and leading scorer Nick Haughton scored either side of a Lewis Banks strike to end Alty’s ten-match unbeaten run and inflict their first loss at home since August. Following the departure of Kevin Phillips in midweek, David Longwell stepped up as caretaker Fylde boss and beamed: “It’s so pleasing – for myself, the ...