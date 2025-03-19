National League Moment of Matchweek 38 – Aldershot’s cracker to go five unbeaten

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Maxwell Mullins’ late counter-attacking winner for Aldershot provided the DAZN best moment of the day for matchweek 38.

Mullins’ goal ensured Aldershot moved seven points clear of the relegation zone and extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Altrincham started the brighter of the two sides, with only a brilliant save from Shots goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst denying Alex Newby in the 26th minute before Will Armitage produced a goal-line clearance when Justin Amaluzor went to chip the keeper.

Aldershot then grabbed the lead when Cameron Hargreaves rifled home Tyler Frost’s cross in the 65th minute.

Newby levelled eight minutes later with a superb finish, but Mullins had the final word when he found the top corner in the 88th minute.

